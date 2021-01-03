AdEx 24 Hour Volume Reaches $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.40 or 0.00301126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.18 or 0.02069209 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

