Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.40 million and the highest is $145.93 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $627.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $879.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $599.96 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $815.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.08.

Shares of Galapagos stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $98.98. 105,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.16. Galapagos has a 52 week low of $93.01 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Galapagos by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Galapagos by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Galapagos by 15.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.