Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $18.82 million and $6.23 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

