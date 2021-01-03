Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report $4.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $5.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $56.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 786,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.43. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00.

In related news, Director L Patrick Gage sold 7,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $162,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,569 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,824. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

