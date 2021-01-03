Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.20 Million

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post sales of $469.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.80 million to $469.60 million. National Vision posted sales of $401.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,009,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after buying an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period.

EYE stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.