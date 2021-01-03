Evedo Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Evedo has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Evedo token can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Evedo has a total market cap of $958,737.31 and $1.19 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.