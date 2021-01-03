Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $711,991.73 and approximately $261.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

