Rapids Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $944,167.22 and $1,305.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00031049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00126686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00540458 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00146971 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005815 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00270149 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019529 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

