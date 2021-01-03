NOIA Network Hits Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NOIA Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

