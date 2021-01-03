Happycoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00024155 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00276878 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00039109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.96 or 0.01274983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001711 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

