Zacks: Brokerages Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $965,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $27.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.