Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 78,651 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 245,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 1,330,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,361. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

