UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. UGAS has a market cap of $1.44 million and $4.17 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

