Dollars Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (USDX)

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Dollars has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Dollars token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00002971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dollars has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $224,353.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00030962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00527920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00148342 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00272145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00050194 BTC.

Dollars Token Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 4,874,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,770,746 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

