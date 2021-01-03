Auroracoin (AUR) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0957 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,673.41 or 1.00407580 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00018142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011079 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

Auroracoin (AUR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

