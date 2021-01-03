Chronobank (TIME) Market Cap Reaches $749,983.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Chronobank token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on popular exchanges. Chronobank has a market cap of $749,983.00 and approximately $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chronobank has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00043063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.31 or 0.00305184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.64 or 0.02054774 BTC.

About Chronobank

TIME is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. The official website for Chronobank is chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

