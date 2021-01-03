$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.72 billion and the highest is $5.75 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $24.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.25 billion to $25.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $32.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,214,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,698,072. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 842,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 351,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

