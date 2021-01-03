The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post sales of $615.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.60 million and the lowest is $565.79 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $365.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $199.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 25.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 63.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth about $123,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

