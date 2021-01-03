Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 83,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,745. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.