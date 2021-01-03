Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Million

Brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to announce sales of $10.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.89 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $9.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.29 million to $50.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $59.38 million, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $278,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,732.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $309,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992 in the last 90 days. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 59.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.92. 97,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,750. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.84, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $77.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

