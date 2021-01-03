The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Equities analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post $16.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.78 million. The Joint reported sales of $13.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year sales of $58.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.13 million to $58.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $72.76 million, with estimates ranging from $71.27 million to $74.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Joint.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of JYNT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,846. The firm has a market cap of $368.72 million, a P/E ratio of 97.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The Joint has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in The Joint in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Joint by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 147,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in The Joint by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 152,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Joint by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 35,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Joint by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.