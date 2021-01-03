Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

INFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.56.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.12. 316,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,046. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

