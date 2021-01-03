$71.42 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report $71.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $72.04 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $297.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGII shares. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 104,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,219. Digi International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Digi International by 24.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digi International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

