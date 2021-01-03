Hive (HIVE) Market Cap Reaches $48.41 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $48.41 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,092,438 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio

Hive can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

