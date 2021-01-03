Multiplier (MXX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Multiplier token can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $37,144.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

