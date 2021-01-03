Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

