Frontier Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and $7.59 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00126765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.66 or 0.00524464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00147063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00269082 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049419 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,630,007 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

