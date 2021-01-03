Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $507.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 485,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,167. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

