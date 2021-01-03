Zacks: Analysts Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $507.46 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $507.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $498.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $617.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. 485,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,167. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.