Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $453.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce $453.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.00 million and the lowest is $450.07 million. Twilio reported sales of $331.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.17.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $374.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.84 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total transaction of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,972 shares of company stock worth $55,194,599. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

