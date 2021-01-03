Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.61 billion. Automatic Data Processing posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.55 billion to $14.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. TIAA FSB increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

