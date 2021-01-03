Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Sessia has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $467,626.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and Coineal. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00279072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00029542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.86 or 0.02063729 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,026,389 tokens. The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

