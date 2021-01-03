Reviewing Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 5 0 2.83 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

Outfront Media currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $7.40, indicating a potential downside of 25.70%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media 2.03% 2.96% 0.57% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.78 billion 1.59 $140.10 million $2.33 8.39 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 1.95 $87.86 million $2.27 4.39

Outfront Media has higher revenue and earnings than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Outfront Media beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

