CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Releases Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter.
CVU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 227,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,409. The company has a market cap of $45.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.00.
About CPI Aerostructures
