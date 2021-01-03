Hydro Hits One Day Volume of $18,519.00 (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $18,519.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitMart and CoinEx. During the last week, Hydro has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.72 or 0.00277549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00028795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $681.95 or 0.02063609 BTC.

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Mercatox, CoinEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, BitMart, Upbit, DEx.top and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

