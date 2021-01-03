USDJ (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $15.28 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00003076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.28 million and $2.19 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00124873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00523604 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00149848 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00268184 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00048863 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

