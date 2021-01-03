iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. iQIYI reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.56% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 5,895.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 169.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 360,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,817,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,553,399. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.