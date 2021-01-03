$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce sales of $91.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $96.88 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $60.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.