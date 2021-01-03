Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.70 Million

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to post $40.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $80.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $187.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.30 million to $187.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $199.10 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $200.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of RNGR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,364. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

