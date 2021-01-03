FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 86.11 ($1.13).

Separately, HSBC downgraded FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of FGP remained flat at $GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup plc has a 12 month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £903.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 48.97.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

