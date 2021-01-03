Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of DPSGY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. 44,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,971. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.13). Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

