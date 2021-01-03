Xuez (XUEZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,102.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Xuez has a market cap of $55,465.88 and $36,102.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Xuez’s total supply is 4,928,187 coins and its circulating supply is 3,961,753 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin

Buying and Selling Xuez

Xuez can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

