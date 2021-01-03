Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

CVGW traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,035. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 503.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

