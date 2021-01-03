Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 17,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $1,432,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,624 shares of company stock worth $11,270,433. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 420.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,022. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

