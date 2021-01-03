Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Construction Partners reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

ROAD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.11. 199,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,795. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,609.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 722.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

