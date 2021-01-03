Centrality (CENNZ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $813,454.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $813,454.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can now be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

