Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $58.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

YMAB traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $363,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vignesh Rajah bought 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.74 per share, with a total value of $66,963.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,702. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after buying an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 85,237 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

