SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

SITE Centers stock remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,018,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,424. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.00.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

