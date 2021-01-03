SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives $9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st.
In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last quarter.
SITE Centers stock remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,018,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,424. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 92.00.
SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $95.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
