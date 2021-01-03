$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $4.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.19 to $18.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $618.85. 180,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,106. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.67.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total transaction of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

