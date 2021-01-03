Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRWSY. ValuEngine upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of MRWSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,232. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

