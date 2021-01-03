Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRWSY. ValuEngine upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of MRWSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,232. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

