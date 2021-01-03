St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on STJPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of STJPF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.